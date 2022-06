U.S. inflation hit a new multi-decade high of 8.6 percent in May, which was ahead of what economists were expecting. U.S. inflation rose at an annualized pace of 8.3 percent in April, which was below the 8.5 percent in March. At the time, many analysts said that U.S. inflation had peaked. Notably, April was the first time in nine months that U.S. inflation had fallen.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO