Downtown Cameron hosted the inaugural ArtWalk and Second Saturday event on Saturday afternoon. Everyone enjoyed an art show and the chance to get a close-up look at the Old Town Cameron exhibit. Art was on display in the old Bea’s Kitchen building. The event raised over $1,500 that will be used to fund art students education. Over $6,000 in art was sold at the event. Over 300 people enjoyed the event.

CAMERON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO