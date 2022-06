Tuesday marked two years since the disappearance of Evansville, Indiana woman Dawnita Wilkerson. Wilkerson was last seen in Evansville on June 21, 2020, getting into a silver/pewter-colored 2004 Chevy Suburban at a motel, according to the FBI. The FBI says that her phone was shut off by the next morning.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO