Foster Gillett was reportedly set to take over Olympique Lyonnais in early June, but the Ligue 1 team is now in exclusive talks with a different U.S. investor: John Textor. The co-owner of Crystal Palace FC is in discussions to take over around 66% of the club for $846 million, according to Forbes. Of that figure, $91 million will go toward acquiring players.

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO