Heat-busting storms arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sunshine is already shining more boldly than yesterday, with temperatures set to sail into and through the 80s during the midday time-frame. High pressure is in control, and the low-90s will be the afternoon target. At least the humidity is relatively low (compared to last week’s mugginess), but you’ll still need to take precautions and be sure not to get that sunburn. The starts will be out pleasantly tonight, but “night” comes pretty late on this day -- sunset isn’t until almost 9 PM, the kind of sleeping conditions overnight risers dread. Overnight lows will eventually sink to the mid 60s, but that leaves us only with a head start on tomorrow’s warming.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO