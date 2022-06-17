ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Heat-busting storms arrive

By Tony Cavalier
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday afternoon a rash of heat-busting thunderstorms armed with high winds, torrents of rain and lightning strikes is ending the week-long heat wave. Already events are being impacted as Jimmy T. reports the final round of the...

www.wsaz.com

