Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s County police officer charged after fight at nightclub in New York

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended one of its officers without pay after police in New York arrested him.

The department tweeted about the arrest of Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday on Friday with a link to more information about the incident.

Prince George’s County police said Holliday was at a nightclub in Manhattan on Tuesday, June 14 when he got into a fight. Police said no one was hurt during the encounter.

Holliday faces charges for criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

Because of the incident, the police department’s internal affairs division began an administrative investigation.

Holiday has been with Prince George’s County Police Department for four years. He’s assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

