Tuba Bach hosts New Orleans-style jazz concert June 19

BIG RAPIDS — Kids and adults came out to enjoy the sun and fun at the Big Rapids Family Fun Day on Friday at Northend Riverside Park. The event, sponsored by Consumers Energy included an inflatable jump house, an agility course, snacks, crafts and games.
MANISTEE — Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc. recently honored the first garden of the month for 2022. Jane Kendall of Manistee was chosen for her "charming northern Michigan seasonal garden on the Riverwalk," according to a news release. It is near the Manistee Elks Lodge. "When Jane...
MANISTEE — The WellFlower, a cannabis retailer in Manistee, is planning to hold a community paddle event starting at noon on June 25 at the Arthur Street boat launch across from the store. Participants may park at the launch for a fee or park at The WellFlower, according to...
BIG RAPIDS — Consistently, one of the most popular vendors at the Big Rapids farmers market is Happy Jacks Kettlecorn. The original Happy Jacks Kettlecorn business opened 11 years ago with Jack Scott. After Scott passed away, the business was posted for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace. In stepped John Monahan.
The Manistee Saints are in Big Rapids at Win Kellum Field for the second of a four game weeknight series against the Byron Center Killer Bees. Recently, the Saints defeated the Killer Bees 16-2 courtesy of explosive offense (11 hits) and stellar pitching performances from manager Roddy MacNeil, Judd Lawson and Alex Schmitt.
REED CITY — Homemade & More Consignment is a new shop that opened a month ago in downtown Reed City. Owned by former factory worker Kristopher Cross, the store features homemade goods, antiques, specialty items and decorations, T-shirts, jewelry, coffee mugs, stickers, blankets, and more. Almost all the goods...
MANISTEE — Manistee Middle High School announced the names of the students who were named to the second semester honor roll. An asterisk indicates all A's. Sixth grade honor roll students included Brock Adamczak*, Brogen Adamczak, Cru Anciso, Brendan Bachmayer, Morgan Banicki, Adelyn Brown*, Natalie Cameron*, Nicholas Clark*, Hudson Cole*, Chase Dahlke, David Dawson, Hattie Driver*, Pyper Earhart, Megan Eilers, Nolan Freeman*, Maya Goodspeed*, Xavier Goodspeed*, Abigail Harvey*, Karson Helminski*, Sydney Hill*, Samantha Howe*, Edison Huizinga*, Mea Ikens*, Cameron Kiwior, Allison Ladd*, McKenna LaFave*, Aviral Larion*, Dylan Mackin*, Natalie Mannon*, Emily Marquardt*, Ophellia Neri, Adam Olson*, Samantha Ostrander, Layne Piper*, Joselyn Pontiac*, Brady Rivette*, Melanie Salmon*, Morgan Schramski*, Emma Schultz, Ava Sielski*, Callen Skar, Aarilyn Steffen*, Evangeline Templeton*, Ava Voorheis, Kaylynce Wagoner*, Teagan Williard, Fable Wisseman*, Lara Woodruff* and Cally Zuchowski.
On April 11, I was assigned to cover a baseball game between Brethren and Manistee Catholic Central. It was the first game for both teams, and after too many consecutive walks to keep count of, it was obvious that both squads were knocking off rust. But more importantly, it was...
BIG RAPIDS —If there was one thing Tyler Lawton wanted people to take away from his story, it was one quote:. “Winning medals is great, but it’s the journey that makes us champions.” Lawton said. For Tyler Lawton, the journey led him to Orlando to compete in...
BIG RAPIDS — The Doyle farmhouse on Northland Drive just south of town is getting a facelift. Maureen Doyle Nelson and her husband are purchasing part of the farm and moving home to assist her father, John Doyle. They are working with him in preserving the 100-plus-year-old home by lifting it and putting in a new foundation and basement, then setting the house back down in the same spot, Nelson told the Pioneer.
MECOSTA COUNTY — While the state has lifted the ban on poultry shows in the state of Michigan, obstacles remain for poultry to have shown at this year’s fair. Most notably, the lack of available Pullorum tests. On June 11, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development...
Midland County Clerk, Ann Manary announced on Tuesday that the appointment of the new Midland County register of deeds will held on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. in a public meeting in the Midland County Board of Commissioners room. At that meeting, the elections commission will interview the one...
MANISTEE COUNTY — For many northern Michigan households, indoor temperatures are dependent on how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood in stock can be essential for lower income families in winter. That’s why FiveCAP, Inc. is offering deliverable fuel assistance in Manistee, Mason, Lake and...
A 34-year-old Lee Township man is in jail after police arrested him for attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman Thursday night. Leslie Simpson was arraigned in 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter on charges of second offense domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He was previously charged with domestic violence in July 2021. He is on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
Midland Public Schools board of education approved the district's 2022-23 budget, with an anticipated deficit of about $2.9 million, on Monday during its meeting at the administration building. Associate Superintendent Brian Brutyn shared with the board that budgeted revenues for 2022-23 will be $94.5 million and budgeted expenditures will be...
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from May 16-18. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. May 16. • A car fire was reported at 12:31...
