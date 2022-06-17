Tuba Bach hosts New Orleans-style jazz concert June 19

BIG RAPIDS — The Doyle farmhouse on Northland Drive just south of town is getting a facelift. Maureen Doyle Nelson and her husband are purchasing part of the farm and moving home to assist her father, John Doyle. They are working with him in preserving the 100-plus-year-old home by lifting it and putting in a new foundation and basement, then setting the house back down in the same spot, Nelson told the Pioneer.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO