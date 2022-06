ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on Monday's First Take that Kyrie Irving would hold his own practices during the 2021-22 season. "Did you know that this brother Kyrie Irving last season would conduct his own practices?" he said. "So when Steve Nash had the team on the floor, and they practiced, they would finish and he'd go and get five guys and conduct his own practice. ... Do you have any idea how disrespectful that is to Steve Nash?"

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO