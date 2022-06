LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is lucky to be alive after nearly being crushed by a van this weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Espejo Molina Street in Rio Bravo. The 25-year-old man had reportedly gotten out of his own vehicle and was walking away when he was hit, pinning him to his own car.

RIO BRAVO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO