Houston forecast: The extreme heat is sticking around for the weekend. Joy.

HOUSTON — Records were broken at Bush, Hobby and Galveston on Monday with high temperatures reaching above the 100-degree mark. Monday was the second day in a row of triple-digit temperatures in the Houston area. The KHOU 11 Weather Team is forecasting highs to reach the upper-90s on Tuesday...
HOUSTON — Why can extreme heat take a huge toll on your vehicle?. We are no stranger to heat waves here in Houston and we all know that triple digit temps can hit the human body hard. But those extreme temperatures also affect your car. According to AAA that’s...
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is asking residents to conserve water due to moderate to severe drought conditions in the area. Editorial note: The above video is from June 16. On Tuesday, the city announced it has entered Stage One of its Drought Contingency Plan, effective immediately. Stage...
HOUSTON — Garth Brooks sent a special message to Houston fans Tuesday, just a few days after announcing a concert here in August. The country music legend will perform at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, for the final show of his North American stadium tour. Brooks said they...
HOUSTON — The Houston heat is not something to take lightly. For some people, spending just a few minutes outside can become dangerous very quickly. “Just understand that there are probably folks that we all know that may be at greater risk," Houston Methodist Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Ben Saldana said.
Houston’s newest lagoon-locked community has broken ground. Saint Tropez, dubbed a “world-class lagoon community” developer by its developer Megatel Homes, will bring white sand beaches and crystal blue water to northeast Harris County. Specifically, the $2 billion Saint Tropez project will boast more than 1,000 acres on...
Famously open in the morning and early afternoon only, this popular breakfast hub from Colorado begins slinging imaginative breakfast plates at 6:30 a.m. at its multiple Houston outposts. Find all of the Insta-worthy breakfast plates here, as in Texas-size chocolate chip pancakes and spicy huevos tostadas, plus a number of vegetarian options like the Bravocado Toast and a tofu scramble. But first: coffee. Snooze has a full bar dedicated to wake-me-ups, with hot and cold coffee and teas and espresso drinks. Opening time: 6:30 a.m.
With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON — Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend as travelers continue to face unfriendly skies. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. According to Flight Aware, more than 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, adding to the thousands that have been canceled since Thursday.
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Andrew Rinehart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
HOUSTON - Just days after FOX 26 first reported about a Houston woman not having air conditioning in her apartment. The apartment complex installed a new unit, but she says what she discovered is even worse. "The door camera had alerted me when the front door was open, and it...
HOUSTON — Eighty firefighters were needed to put out a fire that destroyed dozens of apartment units in the Westchase area Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire started just before 8 a.m. at the Woodtrail Apartment Homes located at 9900 Richmond Ave. The fire was...
HOUSTON — If you've been waiting for the price of a Sam's Club membership to drop, then today is your lucky day!. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. As part of a Fourth of July celebration, Sam's Club is offering its yearly membership for a fourth of the cost at just $8.
Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
Popular salad and bowl restaurant Sweetgreen will debut its new Cypress location on Tuesday, June 21. Located in the Boardwalk at Towne Lake development, the new restaurant will seat 20 diners inside and 24 on an outdoor patio (9955 Barker Cypress Rd.). Joining locations in the Heights, Montrose, downtown, Rice...
HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com. Get FREE teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance. Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry. This content sponsored by MINT Dentistry.
Comments / 0