ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston forecast: The extreme heat is sticking around for the weekend. Joy.

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay weather smart and stay safe this...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Record-breaking heat in Houston, Galveston on Monday

HOUSTON — Records were broken at Bush, Hobby and Galveston on Monday with high temperatures reaching above the 100-degree mark. Monday was the second day in a row of triple-digit temperatures in the Houston area. The KHOU 11 Weather Team is forecasting highs to reach the upper-90s on Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why can extreme heat take a huge toll on your vehicle?

HOUSTON — Why can extreme heat take a huge toll on your vehicle?. We are no stranger to heat waves here in Houston and we all know that triple digit temps can hit the human body hard. But those extreme temperatures also affect your car. According to AAA that’s...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
houstoniamag.com

These Are the City’s Best Breakfast Spots for Early Diners

Famously open in the morning and early afternoon only, this popular breakfast hub from Colorado begins slinging imaginative breakfast plates at 6:30 a.m. at its multiple Houston outposts. Find all of the Insta-worthy breakfast plates here, as in Texas-size chocolate chip pancakes and spicy huevos tostadas, plus a number of vegetarian options like the Bravocado Toast and a tofu scramble. But first: coffee. Snooze has a full bar dedicated to wake-me-ups, with hot and cold coffee and teas and espresso drinks. Opening time: 6:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Heat
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
kolomkobir.com

Can you eat fish that you catch in Houston bayous and rivers?

Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Travel woes continue after more than 750 flights canceled Sunday

HOUSTON — Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend as travelers continue to face unfriendly skies. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. According to Flight Aware, more than 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, adding to the thousands that have been canceled since Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Be the lover you want to be!

HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Andrew Rinehart with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Houston woman's air conditioning fixed, but what she discovered is even worse

HOUSTON - Just days after FOX 26 first reported about a Houston woman not having air conditioning in her apartment. The apartment complex installed a new unit, but she says what she discovered is even worse. "The door camera had alerted me when the front door was open, and it...
KHOU

Here's how to get a Sam's Club membership for just $8

HOUSTON — If you've been waiting for the price of a Sam's Club membership to drop, then today is your lucky day!. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. As part of a Fourth of July celebration, Sam's Club is offering its yearly membership for a fourth of the cost at just $8.
LIFESTYLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OLD TIME BUSINESS STILL APPRECIATE CUSTOMERS

Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
KHOU

Brush up on your dental care with MINT Dentistry

HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com. Get FREE teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance. Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry. This content sponsored by MINT Dentistry.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy