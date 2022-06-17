ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County works on vaccine plans for children 6 months to 5 years old

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I48n_0gEC5MG100

Riley County health officials say they are making plans for vaccinating children as young as six months for COVID-19 based on a recent federal endorsement.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots for children 6 months old through 5 years old, which would most of the population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Riley County Health Department said Thursday it is working with local pediatricians to coordinate vaccine plans for this age group once approval is announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We will share information as soon as plans are in place,” Gibbs said in a written statement. “Vaccines cannot be administered to this age group before CDC approval.”

A CDC committee will meet Saturday to vote on guidelines for pharmacies and doctor’s offices, which requires CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to sign off. The White House has said vaccinations for the age group could begin as soon as Tuesday.

COVID rate

Riley County remains in the “substantial” category for the rate of COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Thursday reported 53 new cases in Riley County from June 4-10. This represents a rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the substantial category, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people.

The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).

With 59 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 186.3 per 100,000, and with 30 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 123 per 100,000. Wabaunsee County, with 8 new cases, has a 115.4 per 100,000 incident rate, placing all three counties in the high category.

There have been a total of 13,940 COVID-19 cases and 89 COVID-related deaths in Riley County.

Officials ask residents to report positive or negative results when using an at-home test to an online portal at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6703581/Reporting-At-Home-Positive-COVID-19-Test-Results.

They said the data gives staff more information about how COVID-19 is spreading in the county.

“The at-home test data can give health department staff a clearer picture of what is going on in our county, especially since lab-confirmed testing has become less common,” Gibbs said. “We realize there is more room for human error with at-home tests and don’t plan to rely exclusively on that information. However, having the data to examine trends over time is still helpful for medical staff.”

Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.

The next update will be Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Riley County, KS
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#The White House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
882
Followers
151
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy