Riley County works on vaccine plans for children 6 months to 5 years old

Riley County health officials say they are making plans for vaccinating children as young as six months for COVID-19 based on a recent federal endorsement.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots for children 6 months old through 5 years old, which would most of the population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Riley County Health Department said Thursday it is working with local pediatricians to coordinate vaccine plans for this age group once approval is announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We will share information as soon as plans are in place,” Gibbs said in a written statement. “Vaccines cannot be administered to this age group before CDC approval.”

A CDC committee will meet Saturday to vote on guidelines for pharmacies and doctor’s offices, which requires CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to sign off. The White House has said vaccinations for the age group could begin as soon as Tuesday.

COVID rate

Riley County remains in the “substantial” category for the rate of COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Thursday reported 53 new cases in Riley County from June 4-10. This represents a rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the substantial category, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people.

The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).

With 59 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 186.3 per 100,000, and with 30 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 123 per 100,000. Wabaunsee County, with 8 new cases, has a 115.4 per 100,000 incident rate, placing all three counties in the high category.

There have been a total of 13,940 COVID-19 cases and 89 COVID-related deaths in Riley County.

Officials ask residents to report positive or negative results when using an at-home test to an online portal at survey.alchemer.com/s3/6703581/Reporting-At-Home-Positive-COVID-19-Test-Results.

They said the data gives staff more information about how COVID-19 is spreading in the county.

“The at-home test data can give health department staff a clearer picture of what is going on in our county, especially since lab-confirmed testing has become less common,” Gibbs said. “We realize there is more room for human error with at-home tests and don’t plan to rely exclusively on that information. However, having the data to examine trends over time is still helpful for medical staff.”

Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.

The next update will be Wednesday.