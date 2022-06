The 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival culminated Saturday night with Colbie Glenn being crowned at the conclusion of the Queen Coronation Pageant. Glenn, daughter of Jason and Hayley Glenn, said winning the title of 2022 Hopkins County Dairy Festival seemed unbelievable. It’s something she’s wanted to be involved in since she first saw the pageant as a little girl. She said all of the girls who competed for the title did such a good job, she’d split the crown and give each a piece of it, if she could.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO