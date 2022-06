A picture perfect weekend continues for Father’s Day tomorrow, but not before temperatures dip back into the low 50s overnight tonight. We will end up a few degrees cooler than last night, as we should reach down to around 51° in Rockford. A few spots could get into the upper 40s even before early tomorrow morning. Clear skies are allowing the temperatures to drop so quickly, and it might actually feel a bit chilly out there initially on Sunday morning!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO