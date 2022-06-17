ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County approves mid-year pay increase for community corrections employees

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Riley County commissioners unanimously approved Thursday a mid-year pay increase for community corrections employees.

The corrections employees’ raises will match the 10.5% increase other county employees will receive after recent commission approval.

The state funds the corrections department, but they are county employees, and the commission had to approve the increase.

The raises will cost a total of $24,455.

Shelly Williams, Riley County community corrections director, also has requested $69,194 to continue the pay increase for 2023. Commissioners said they will consider that as they continue to develop the 2023 budget.

Other business

Gary Fike Riley County Extension agent, updated commissioners on the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program helps families who make under $72,000 annually file their taxes. He said they had 13 volunteers this year. They filed 724 returns and got residents $1.3 million in refunds.

The commission also unanimously approved:

  • Fireworks permit for the city of Randolph for the Fourth of July.
  • Contract with Paylocity, a software company. Elizabeth Ward, human resource manager, said the annual cost for Paylocity will be $82,066 and $9,062 for implementation for 2022.
  • Contract with Schwab Eaton for on-call engineering services for $10,000.

