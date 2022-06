Juneteenth Celebration Set for Downtown Brentwood

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.

