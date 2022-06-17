Meteorologists confirm EF-2 tornado hit east of K-State campus Saturday

State meteorologists have determined that Manhattan did experience a tornado last Saturday east of the K-State campus after previously reporting the storm only produced straight-line winds locally.

The National Weather Service’s Topeka office announced Thursday that an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 miles per hour hit at 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Officials, who made the declaration after additional analysis and survey, described it as a “small brief tornado” with a path of 0.30 miles in the McCain neighborhood.

After the storm, the Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction Division declared five structures in the neighborhood condemned and unsafe to occupy. Two unoccupied Greek houses, Chi Omega at 1516 McCain and Kappa Alpha Theta at 1517 McCain Lane, and three single-family homes were severely damaged.

Earlier this week, the service said no tornadoes touched down in Manhattan, instead attributing the damage to some areas of Manhattan experiencing wind speeds of 100 mph, the equivalent of wind speeds in an EF-1 tornado without the rotation.

Meteorologists said a “supercell” storm moved south from Marshall County to Lyon and Chase counties between about 5 and 10 p.m. Saturday, leading to intense winds and some area tornadoes.

The National Weather Service previously declared four other tornadoes from Saturday’s storm. Weather officials said the Pottawatomie County tornado had a discontinuous path for 11 miles beginning 3 miles east of Olsburg and ending near Spillway State Park on the southeast side of Tuttle Creek Lake. Three touched down in Marshall County, impacting Marysville, Blue Rapids and Oketo. Officials classified all four as EF-1.

The preliminary storm damage assessment for Riley County is estimated at $9.74 million, according to a team from the Riley County Appraiser’s Office and Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction Division.

The team performed assessments of 41 residential and business properties which sustained storm damage, finding 20 of the properties received major damage and declaring 3 homes as completely destroyed. The total value of 41 properties surveyed is estimated at $26.8 million.

Saturday’s storm happened on the 14th anniversary of the June 11, 2008, tornado that touched down in Manhattan. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the tornado caused $71 million in damage, including $37 million at K-State. That was rated as an EF-4, which produces 166 to 200 mph winds.