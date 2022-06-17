You can now control who can (and can't) see your WhatsApp profile

There are some Android users who say they don't use the Google Play Store at all!. The Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are the largest app repositories in the world. All the biggest apps are available across the two, and most users don’t need to look elsewhere for their app needs. That said, they aren’t the only kids on the block. There are many alternative app stores on the market, including the likes of the Huawei App Gallery, Samsung’s Galaxy Store, and other resources like APKMirror and F-droid. Of course, Apple users don’t have much choice in the matter since iOS does not allow downloads from third-party app stores. Huawei users also don’t have access to the Google Play Store because of the company’s ongoing US ban.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO