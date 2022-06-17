ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now control who can (and can't) see your WhatsApp profile

Android Authority
 4 days ago

This new privacy feature is a welcome addition. WhatsApp has added the ability to control who can see a user’s profile. The feature is a welcome privacy improvement for the messaging app. WhatsApp has added a welcome new privacy feature, giving users...

www.androidauthority.com

Android Authority

Here's how the new 'Nearby Unlock' feature might work on the Pixel Watch

Google’s wearable unlock for Android could be called “Nearby Unlock.”. The feature is expected on the Pixel Watch. Evidence showing how the option works has been spotted on the latest version of Google Play Services. Rahman found the new feature mentioned in Google Play Services version 22.24.13. It’s...
Android Authority

Hands-on video with Nothing Phone 1 shows off many of its secrets

The hands-on focuses mostly on the back of the phone, but this video gives us our best look yet at the whole package. YouTuber MKBHD just posted a Nothing Phone 1 hands-on video. The video shows the phone from all angles and focuses mostly on the light-up back. Many aspects...
Android Authority

We asked, you told us: Here's how many of you use alternative app stores

There are some Android users who say they don't use the Google Play Store at all!. The Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are the largest app repositories in the world. All the biggest apps are available across the two, and most users don’t need to look elsewhere for their app needs. That said, they aren’t the only kids on the block. There are many alternative app stores on the market, including the likes of the Huawei App Gallery, Samsung’s Galaxy Store, and other resources like APKMirror and F-droid. Of course, Apple users don’t have much choice in the matter since iOS does not allow downloads from third-party app stores. Huawei users also don’t have access to the Google Play Store because of the company’s ongoing US ban.
Android Authority

How to block a website on Safari

You can now block all Android websites except ours. There are many reasons why you may want to block certain websites — or only allow specific ones — in your browser. The most common reason is that your impressionable young children shouldn’t be exposed to sex, violence, and social media. The next common reason is productivity. Perhaps you can’t get any work done due to your obsession with checking Facebook every five minutes? Whatever your reason for blocking websites, it can be easily achieved if you’re using an Apple device. Here’s how to block a website on Safari.
Android Authority

How to show and change file extensions in Windows

Windows is pretty great with file extensions, letting you see the extensions and even change them if you need to. However, these options are kind of hidden from plain sight and require a bit of tweaking to get to. It’s quite easy, though, so let us show you how. Here’s how to show and change file extensions in Windows.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

What does Samsung have in store for the 2023 flagship series?. Samsung continues to be the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. A huge reason for its astonishing success is the popularity of its Galaxy S line. Over the years, the Galaxy S line has become synonymous with Android, being some of the most well-known and most revered devices in the market. In 2023, we expect that to continue with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Android Authority

Google uses a Drake song to argue against green bubbles in iMessage

Google is once again campaigning against green bubbles in iMessage. The Android Twitter account used a Drake song called Texts Go Green to criticize Apple. Google is no stranger to criticizing the green bubble phenomenon in iMessage, having done so earlier this year. The phenomenon refers to iMessage color-coding messages as blue if sent to Apple devices and green if sent to a blocked number or Android phone. These messages are also sent to Android users via the older SMS standard.
Android Authority

Google Password Manager can now be used on your phone's home screen, here's how

This will help make your Android device more secure. Having a password manager on your Android phone or tablet is essential, as you likely have many sites and services that require a login and password to access. There is a built-in Google Password Manager that can help create strong unique passwords for each of your services, but it until recently it was hard to access on your Android device. Not anymore. You can now place the password manager right on your home screen.
Android Authority

How to change the Safari browser background

You can have your favorite images staring at you from your browser. It’s natural to want to customize the things we use the most. After all, if we use them on a regular basis, it’s nice to have them the way we want them, in terms of aesthetics and productivity optimization. Even something as simple as changing a browser background can make all the difference. Here is how to change the Safari browser background.
