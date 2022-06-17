Why is Crist asking the federal government to meddle in Florida elections? | Opinion

You’d think a former governor would know better.

Earlier this month, Rep. Charlie Crist all but begged the federal government to take over Florida’s elections. Specifically, he wants the Biden administration to overturn our state’s recent election reforms, which are about protecting democracy. The former governor should be supporting his state’s leadership. Instead, he’s working to undermine his own state’s election integrity.

Crist’s strange request came in the form of a letter to the Department of Justice . He demands that it use “all available authorities and resources to protect the rights of Florida voters” from recent state laws.

He’s especially piqued by two laws in particular: election reforms that overwhelmingly passed in the Legislature and that Gov. DeSantis signed into law in May 2021 and April of this year. They do exactly what Crist claims to want — protect the rights of Florida voters. They protect our right to participate in fair elections, as well as our right to trust election outcomes.

In attacking these laws, the former governor gets it wrong. He says the newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security is “purposefully vague and undefined.” He should read the law. The office has clearly defined responsibilities, including investigations of potential voting irregularities and violations of state election law. As important, the office must tell the public exactly what it’s investigating, so there’s full transparency. If this is “vague and undefined,” what constitutes clarity?

More to the point, what’s the problem with a state agency focused on protecting elections? We have state agencies dedicated to protecting the environment, safety and a thousand other things. It makes perfect sense to have an agency focused on defending the bedrock of democracy.

Crist also rails against Florida’s new ban on ballot harvesting, in which people turn in hundreds or even thousands of absentee ballots from other people. Putting votes in the hands of third parties is a recipe for voter fraud. That’s exactly what’s happened in other states, illegally benefiting both Republican and Democratic candidates.

Crist dislikes that Florida is now regularly cleaning voter rolls, ensuring they accurately reflect the voting public. And he criticizes that people requesting mail-in ballots must now present a form of voter ID. Never mind that voter ID is a basic and overwhelmingly popular way to stop fraud.

The core of Crist’s misguided argument is that these reforms make it harder to vote and even discourage people from voting, especially in minority communities. But that claim doesn’t hold up. Georgia recently enacted similar election policies. The result: The primary elections in May set records in voter turnout , and minority turnout in early voting made history. Protecting elections and restoring trust in the process isn’t voter suppression — it’s voter empowerment.

It remains to be seen how the Biden administration responds to Crist’s plea for federal intervention. But we already know the White House doesn’t mind using Washington’s vast power to target states it doesn’t like. The Department of Justice has already sued Texas and Georgia for their election reforms. It has also taken steps to support legal challenges against Florida’s reforms . Crist is now inviting the Biden administration to take an even more confrontational approach.

Floridians should see this for what it really is: a partisan crusade that has nothing to do with protecting voters and everything to do with punishing political opponents. In the past year and a half, Florida has taken common-sense steps to protect democracy.

Washington has no right meddling in our state’s elections. And the people of Florida have every right to wonder why a former governor is trying to undermine our state’s democracy.

State Rep. Daniel Perez represents Miami’s District 18 in the Florida House. He chairs the Public Integrity and Elections Committee and will serve as Speaker of the Florida House in 2025-26 .