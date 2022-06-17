ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why is Crist asking the federal government to meddle in Florida elections? | Opinion

By Daniel Perez
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUNm7_0gEC4tyr00

You’d think a former governor would know better.

Earlier this month, Rep. Charlie Crist all but begged the federal government to take over Florida’s elections. Specifically, he wants the Biden administration to overturn our state’s recent election reforms, which are about protecting democracy. The former governor should be supporting his state’s leadership. Instead, he’s working to undermine his own state’s election integrity.

Crist’s strange request came in the form of a letter to the Department of Justice . He demands that it use “all available authorities and resources to protect the rights of Florida voters” from recent state laws.

He’s especially piqued by two laws in particular: election reforms that overwhelmingly passed in the Legislature and that Gov. DeSantis signed into law in May 2021 and April of this year. They do exactly what Crist claims to want — protect the rights of Florida voters. They protect our right to participate in fair elections, as well as our right to trust election outcomes.

In attacking these laws, the former governor gets it wrong. He says the newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security is “purposefully vague and undefined.” He should read the law. The office has clearly defined responsibilities, including investigations of potential voting irregularities and violations of state election law. As important, the office must tell the public exactly what it’s investigating, so there’s full transparency. If this is “vague and undefined,” what constitutes clarity?

More to the point, what’s the problem with a state agency focused on protecting elections? We have state agencies dedicated to protecting the environment, safety and a thousand other things. It makes perfect sense to have an agency focused on defending the bedrock of democracy.

Crist also rails against Florida’s new ban on ballot harvesting, in which people turn in hundreds or even thousands of absentee ballots from other people. Putting votes in the hands of third parties is a recipe for voter fraud. That’s exactly what’s happened in other states, illegally benefiting both Republican and Democratic candidates.

Crist dislikes that Florida is now regularly cleaning voter rolls, ensuring they accurately reflect the voting public. And he criticizes that people requesting mail-in ballots must now present a form of voter ID. Never mind that voter ID is a basic and overwhelmingly popular way to stop fraud.

The core of Crist’s misguided argument is that these reforms make it harder to vote and even discourage people from voting, especially in minority communities. But that claim doesn’t hold up. Georgia recently enacted similar election policies. The result: The primary elections in May set records in voter turnout , and minority turnout in early voting made history. Protecting elections and restoring trust in the process isn’t voter suppression — it’s voter empowerment.

It remains to be seen how the Biden administration responds to Crist’s plea for federal intervention. But we already know the White House doesn’t mind using Washington’s vast power to target states it doesn’t like. The Department of Justice has already sued Texas and Georgia for their election reforms. It has also taken steps to support legal challenges against Florida’s reforms . Crist is now inviting the Biden administration to take an even more confrontational approach.

Floridians should see this for what it really is: a partisan crusade that has nothing to do with protecting voters and everything to do with punishing political opponents. In the past year and a half, Florida has taken common-sense steps to protect democracy.

Washington has no right meddling in our state’s elections. And the people of Florida have every right to wonder why a former governor is trying to undermine our state’s democracy.

State Rep. Daniel Perez represents Miami’s District 18 in the Florida House. He chairs the Public Integrity and Elections Committee and will serve as Speaker of the Florida House in 2025-26 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWFZW_0gEC4tyr00
Perez

Comments / 13

James Nshm
4d ago

Because he knows he can’t win without cheating

Reply
20
Related
floridianpress.com

Florida Democratic Lawmakers Break Rules, Raise Cash During Legislative Sessions

Florida legislators are prohibited from fundraising during the yearly legislative session, but it appears as if a hand full of Florida Democratic lawmakers forgot about longstanding Rule 15:3, and decided to raise cash anyways. According to Florida House Republicans, no less than 10 Democratic legislators appear to have raised a...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

South Florida has been without a U.S. attorney for too long. Appoint Markenzy Lapointe | Opinion

The Southern District of Florida has been called “one of the most dynamic federal prosecutor’s offices in the nation.” We don’t have to look too far into the past to see the broad consequences of the office’s decisions for our country. It has been at the center of some of the most highly contested and influential cases in history, including Bush v. Gore, the fight for Elián González and the prosecution of Manuel Noriega. There is no doubt that the influence of the U.S. attorney in South Florida is set to shape critical judicial precedent in one of the most diverse regions in nation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida one of America's least patriotic states, study says

A study found that Florida is one of America's least patriotic states, besting only three states for a ranking of 47th. "Historically, one of the prime goals of the American education system has been to produce patriotic citizens," said Ohio Northern University history professor Russ Crawford of the WalletHub study's results. "In the latter part of the twentieth century, what constitutes being a patriotic citizen has become contested as part of the culture wars."
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

DeSantis Congressional map puts two US House incumbents in same race

Two North Florida congressional incumbents from opposite political parties are running against each other in this year's midterm elections after state lawmakers placed them in the same U.S. House district. Tallahassee Democratic Congressman Al Lawson is running against Panama City Republican Congressman Neal Dunn after Republican lawmakers carved up Lawson’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Washington Examiner

LGBT Republicans upset at Biden for targeting DeSantis and Florida parental rights law

A group representing LGBT Republicans is calling out the Biden administration over its singling out of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis (R), during a signing ceremony. President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order Wednesday following a ceremony inside the White House. While the order is federal, much of the ceremony's rhetoric was aimed at Florida's state-level Parental Rights in Education bill, and Biden was introduced by an activist who had organized protests against the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 12 bills, including boating safety, pharmacy bills

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers. The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida House#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#The Department Of Justice
wflx.com

Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study

Florida was ranked as one of the least patriotic states in a new WalletHub study. In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, the personal finance company compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. The indicators include veterans per capita, average number...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WINKNEWS.com

Florida not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Dozens of lawmakers drew no challengers in their races for state office as qualifying ended

More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared headed back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The Division of Elections had...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
8K+
Followers
943
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy