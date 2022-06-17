Sky Ferreira says long-delayed second album is “basically done”

In partnership with Warner Bros. The first time Austin Butler took to the stage as Elvis Presley was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of his life. “I was walking out in the famous black leather outfit and I was terrified,” says Butler, who exudes the kind of laidback California cool that makes it hard to imagine he’s ever been nervous. “I’d done so much work, but in that moment I thought, ‘If this doesn’t go well the whole film could fall apart and my career’s over. It’s make or break.’”

