Regents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's veto

Kansas State University and the other five state universities will have flat tuitions for the 2022-23 academic year after Gov. Laura Kelly barred increases.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday took final action on the tuition rates for the six state universities.

For undergraduates (based on 15 credit hours), in-state students will pay $4,744.50 and out-of-state students will pay $12,780.

For graduate students (based on 12 credit hours), in-state residents will pay $5,146.80 and out-of-state residents will pay $11,509.20.

For veterinary medicine students, it’s $11,256 for in-state students and $25,524 for out-of-state students.

Most universities requested about 1% increases to their tuitions, including K-State’s request of 1.3% increases to its undergraduate and graduate tuitions at the Manhattan campus and undergraduate tuition at the Salina campus.

However last month, Kelly approved the fiscal year 2023 budget while keeping the restrictions on tuition rates.

The legislature approved removing the restriction, but Kelly vetoed the action.