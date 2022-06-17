ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Regents keep K-State tuition flat after Kelly's veto

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Kansas State University and the other five state universities will have flat tuitions for the 2022-23 academic year after Gov. Laura Kelly barred increases.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday took final action on the tuition rates for the six state universities.

For undergraduates (based on 15 credit hours), in-state students will pay $4,744.50 and out-of-state students will pay $12,780.

For graduate students (based on 12 credit hours), in-state residents will pay $5,146.80 and out-of-state residents will pay $11,509.20.

For veterinary medicine students, it’s $11,256 for in-state students and $25,524 for out-of-state students.

Most universities requested about 1% increases to their tuitions, including K-State’s request of 1.3% increases to its undergraduate and graduate tuitions at the Manhattan campus and undergraduate tuition at the Salina campus.

However last month, Kelly approved the fiscal year 2023 budget while keeping the restrictions on tuition rates.

The legislature approved removing the restriction, but Kelly vetoed the action.

Comments / 0

Related
mcpherson.edu

Kansas Student Receives Full-Tuition Presidential Scholarship

Rebekah Ballast, a 2022 graduate of Oskaloosa, KS High School, was ready to see another part of the world and thought she would attend college out of state until she visited McPherson College. Ballast competed in one of the five Presidential Scholarship days at the college and was selected to receive a full-tuition scholarship.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

‘Death by 1,000 cuts’: Kan. teachers increasingly demoralized

TOPEKA — Caught in a political crossfire and exhausted from the pandemic, Kansas teachers are putting down their books and leaving the profession. In a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of teachers indicated they were ready to leave the classroom. As of April 12, there were 1,381 teacher vacancies in Kansas, according to the Kansas State Board of Education, and this number is expected to rise.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Criminal referral filed against Kansas Gov. for use of taxpayer dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A criminal referral has been filed by the Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC against Governor Laura Kelly for criminal use of taxpayer resources. Both the Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office delivered this criminal referral for Kelly’s alleged criminal use of taxpayer resources to […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Education
City
Kelly, KS
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Education
JC Post

Researchers: Kansas, Missouri could help rein in medical debt

Kansas and Missouri don’t do enough to protect their residents from racking up medical bills, researchers say. A new project from the University of Arizona and University of Utah and the Pew Charitable Trusts digs into consumer protections for people getting medical care. Both states have weak policies, the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topekan Curtis Pitts calls for return of former Kansas Technical Institute to black community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Topeka leader is asking the state of Kansas to return a building now used as a women’s prison to the black community of the Sunflower State. During a news conference Monday afternoon inside the Statehouse, Pitts said the former Kansas Technical Institute -- which he said was known as the “Tuskegee of the West” -- was supposed to have remained an educational facility for black children after it was shuttered in the mid-1950s.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Adoptive parents in Kansas get less state money than foster families. That could change

TOPEKA, Kan. — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Great Bend Post

Day 5, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 5 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Kansas farm families spent Father’s Day weekend in the combine, a wheat harvest tradition. Hot, dry, windy weather signaled the...
KANSAS STATE
pbpindiantribe.com

U.S. Senator Marshall Visits the Reservation

Senator Roger Marshall (R) representing Kansas’ 117th District visited the Reservation during the 2022 Powwow where Chairman Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick and Council Member Raphael Wahwassuck gave the Senator a tour. . They showed the Senator the Reservation’s facilities on K road, the Health Center, and the hemp...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansans ranked among most patriotic in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just ahead of the Fourth of July a new report has found Kansans are some of the most patriotic Americans. With Independence Day just around the corner but Americans also facing troubling issues, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most Patriotic States in America, and Kansas ranked in the top half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Legislature#Kansas State University#Politics State#Politics Governor#College
Kansas Reflector

Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeffrey Ann Goudie is a Topeka-based freelance writer and book critic. Last fall, eating out with friends, my pal Marcia asked us sister expats how we felt […] The post Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KS Gov. says sports betting deal won’t be enough to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state’s sports betting agreement won’t be enough to attract a professional sports team to the state, after a ceremonial bill signing on Monday. The law establishes the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would designate that 80% of the state’s portion of sports wagering revenues […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WIBW

USD 501 activities to continue as planned on Tuesday following Monday lockdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a lockdown on Monday morning, activities will continue as planned on Tuesday for Topeka Public Schools USD 501. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, June 20, the district increased supervision and student activities remained indoors out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement officials reviewed a community matter.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas needs 863 more workers; holding job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 22. The KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair will focus on job openings in 98 state agencies. There are currently 863 job openings, including full-time and part-time employment. There are also some internships. The virtual fair will take place from […]
KANSAS STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
882
Followers
151
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy