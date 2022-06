The UNC basketball program added the final piece of their roster last week when forward Pete Nance announced he was transferring to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility. UNC is returning four of their five starters from a year ago on a team that made it to the title game as well as returning players like Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn, and Justin McKoy. Plus, are adding Nance as well as a 2022 recruiting class that was Top 20 in the cycle. With that, one publication believes that the Tar Heels will be the team to beat early on...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO