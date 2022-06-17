ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

June Utility Bills Reflect Rate Changes for Water and Sewer

stcharlesil.gov
 4 days ago

In accordance with the 2019 Utility Rate Study, new annual rates for City of St. Charles utility customers are in effect and are reflected on utility bills issued in June....

www.stcharlesil.gov

kanecountyconnects.com

Two Kane County Affordable Housing Developments Share in State Funding Support

Nineteen affordable housing developments across Illinois including two in Kane County have been awarded funding to create or preserve 1,023 units of housing for families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The $75,000,000 was approved by the Illinois General Assembly through the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program (CAHGP). Fox Valley Apartments...
KANE COUNTY, IL
bolingbrook.com

Hidden Lakes information meeting set for June 30

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30, to share information and answer questions regarding current site conditions at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. The meeting will be held on site at Hidden Lakes, located at 475 Trout Farm Road in...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
rejournals.com

NAI Hiffman closes sale of two-building manufacturing complex in Northwest Indiana

NAI Hiffman‘s Industrial Capital Markets team brokered the sale of Chase Street Industrial Center, a two-building manufacturing complex totaling more than 1.088 million square feet at 700 Chase St. in Gary, Indiana. Currently occupied by four tenants, the property is located on about 98 acres. NAI Hiffman’s Patrick J....
GARY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb: Double Track project will create ‘ginormous magnet’

Governor Eric Holcomb says the $649 million South Shore Double Track project will be a “ginormous magnet” for growth in northwest Indiana. Federal, state and local officials broke ground this morning on the project, which will add 18 miles of new track on the South Shore Line between Michigan City and Gary. The additional track is expected to reduce travel time between Michigan City and Millennium Park in Chicago by 33 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
The Record North Shore

Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision

Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […] The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
illinois.edu

Why are Boeing and Caterpillar leaving Illinois?

In the span of two months, two major companies have announced they are moving their corporate headquarters out of Illinois. In May 2022, Boeing said it was leaving downtown Chicago for a suburb of Washington, D.C. In June 2022, Caterpillar announced it was leaving Deerfield, Illinois for Irving, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. However, most of the company's manufacturing jobs will remain in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 995 cities […]
ILLINOIS STATE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Naperville! - Corporate Housing Rental

Fully Furnished Naperville Condominium Near Corporate, Food, Shopping, Entertainment, and More!. Since 2004, Naperville has been named to Money magazine’s “Best Places to Live” list 8 times. MoneyGeek also named Naperville the safest city in America in 2021. No matter what industry you are in, this Naperville...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge issues order barring owners of Huntley restaurant from retaliating and discriminating against employees during lawsuit

A federal judge has issued an order barring the owners of Papa G’s restaurant in Huntley from retaliating and discriminating against their employees during the lawsuit. The United States Department of Labor alleged in May that Papa G’s, located at 10502 Route 47 in Huntley, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of 1938. Federal […] The post Judge issues order barring owners of Huntley restaurant from retaliating and discriminating against employees during lawsuit appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HUNTLEY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Civil War Vet, Alderman, Contractor and Builder

Naperville has a little-known tie to the most famous battle of the Civil War. Born at Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 1837, Levi Schiffler Shafer was the son of Elias Shaffer and Elizabeth Schiffler. He first worked in a wagon works and then as a young man in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Did you know? Illinois has a park on the site of a former Army base.

Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

