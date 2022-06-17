Vets give COVID-19 vaccine to Sunset Zoo's animals

Sunset Zoo’s Denise LeRoux, left, large animal keeper, and Jasmine Sarvi, resident with the K-State Veterinary Health Center, inject vaccine into Vlad, an Amur leopard. Courtesy photo

Many of Sunset Zoo’s animals have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to K-State and zoo officials.

This spring, K-State zoo veterinarians and Sunset Zoo staffers vaccinated animals.

Sara Gardhouse, assistant professor of exotic pet, wildlife and zoological medicine, said the COVID-19 vaccine for zoo animals — produced by Zoetis — is slightly different than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for humans, but it has a lot of similarities.

“The antigen, or virus, in the vaccine is the same as in the human vaccines, but the adjuvant, or the ingredient used to promote a better immune response, is different,” Gardhouse said in a written statement. “This allows the vaccine to be safe for use in animal species. The Zoetis vaccine requires an initial dose, followed by a booster in three weeks.”

Officials said all Sunset Zoo animals that require protection have received their first dose of vaccine, and they are in the process of adminstering boosters.

“The Sunset Zoo has focused on vaccinating animals known to be susceptible to the virus and in which species-positive cases have been reported,” Gardhouse said. “This includes a large number of the mammals and primates that the zoo has.”

Sunset Zoo is home to more than 150 animals, including hyenas, cheetahs, flamingos and an array of primates.

Gardhouse noted that there have been outbreaks in primates, mustelids — members of the weasel family, such as otters and ferrets — and many felidae, or cat, species in other zoos and facilities.

To date, zoo officials said they haven’t seen any side effects in the animals.