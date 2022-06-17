ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Winner chosen for Father’s Day Contest on FOX 9

By Marcos Icahuate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - FOX 9 ran a Father's Day Contest and James Teasley was...

It’s National Vanilla Milkshake Day￼

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Forgoing your morning cup of joe for a cold vanilla milkshake is perfectly fine today. Why? Because Monday is National Vanilla Milkshake Day!. FYI a vanilla milkshake was not always made with ice cream. According to the national day calendar, people in 1885 served...
YUMA, AZ
Pet Talk: Meet Shadow￼

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers, this lovable feline could be the one for you. Meet Shadow. Shadow is a 7-year-old male domestic shorthair with smooth gray fur. Shadow is very sweet, gets along great with...
YUMA, AZ
Imperial Valley College celebrates Pride Month

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College is celebrating Pride month by having a Rising of the Flag Ceremony, Field of Flags on June 21 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in front of the administration building. After the ceremony, there will be an event "Be Here! Be You!" at 12:00...
IMPERIAL, CA
Imperial Valley College to host Rising of the Flags Ceremony

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) announced it will be celebrating Pride Month by holding a ceremony. The Rising of the Flag Ceremony will be held in front of IVC's administration building and is open to staff and students.
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Will

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Will who is currently with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Cpl. Will has been in service for over three years and is a water support technician who helps operate hygiene systems to purify water for Marines and sailors.
YUMA, AZ
Wrapping up the spring season with near average temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is off to the east giving the Desert Southwest a break from the excessive heat for now. Today is the official last day of the spring season with temperatures staying slightly below and near our seasonal average. It will be a beautiful day full of sunshine and very light winds.
YUMA, AZ
Imperial County sees slight COVID-19 uptick

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the first day of summer and the Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are slightly going up. Currently, there are about 500 cases of COVID-19 across the Imperial Valley. Health experts are keeping an eye out as we head toward the Fourth...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Lifestyle
Imperial County braces for more heat this week

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants residents to conserve energy this week as temperatures are expected to rise. So far this year only one conserve alert has been issued by the IID. Robert Schettler with the IID says to be on the safe side,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Imperial County Supports Proposed Lithium Flat Tax

SALTON SEA — A California bill proposing to tax lithium production in the state on a per-ton basis is finding both support and opposition in Imperial County as it approaches a vote in the Legislature, possibly this month. At least two companies seeking to extract lithium in the Imperial...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Boeing unveils plane that will test new travel technology

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - U.S. aircraft maker Boeing has revealed its new 2022 ecoDemonstrator plane. It's a converted, 20-year-old '777-200-E-R' that will be used for testing new technologies aimed at making air travel more sustainable and safer. The ecoDemonstrator will go through a six-month series of tests on...
YUMA, AZ
Suspect Sought in Fatal Calexico Shooting

CALEXICO — A Heber man considered armed and dangerous is being sought by Calexico police for his alleged participation in a June 8 shooting that left one Calexico man dead and another person injured. Manuel Medina Vargas, age undisclosed, is one of three men suspected of taking part in...
CALEXICO, CA

