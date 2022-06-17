Winner chosen for Father’s Day Contest on FOX 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Forgoing your morning cup of joe for a cold vanilla milkshake is perfectly fine today. Why? Because Monday is National Vanilla Milkshake Day!. FYI a vanilla milkshake was not always made with ice cream. According to the national day calendar, people in 1885 served...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week for all you cat lovers, this lovable feline could be the one for you. Meet Shadow. Shadow is a 7-year-old male domestic shorthair with smooth gray fur. Shadow is very sweet, gets along great with...
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College is celebrating Pride month by having a Rising of the Flag Ceremony, Field of Flags on June 21 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in front of the administration building. After the ceremony, there will be an event "Be Here! Be You!" at 12:00...
The Humane Society of Yuma announces they are at full capacity and ask pet parents to keep their pets safe before leaving home.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) announced it will be celebrating Pride Month by holding a ceremony. The Rising of the Flag Ceremony will be held in front of IVC's administration building and is open to staff and students.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Will who is currently with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Cpl. Will has been in service for over three years and is a water support technician who helps operate hygiene systems to purify water for Marines and sailors.
The NAACP once again brought the community together for Juneteenth. Saying it gives locals a chance to celebrate how far black people have come.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure is off to the east giving the Desert Southwest a break from the excessive heat for now. Today is the official last day of the spring season with temperatures staying slightly below and near our seasonal average. It will be a beautiful day full of sunshine and very light winds.
BRAWLEY — Smiles erupted upon the faces of partners and stakeholders at the push of shovels into local earth as the indieDWELL Brawley factory broke ground Friday, June 17 on the 4000 block of North 8th Street, off of Old Highway 111, in Brawley. The future site of the...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today marks the first official day of the summer season and our temperatures will be seasonably warm for our afternoon highs, but will be warmer than usual for tonight's lows. We will increase in cloud cover and moisture as our dew points will rise into...
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the first day of summer and the Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are slightly going up. Currently, there are about 500 cases of COVID-19 across the Imperial Valley. Health experts are keeping an eye out as we head toward the Fourth...
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 8 in Yuma starting June 22.
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif — Happiness comes in waves, at least that's what people at Coronado Beach and Imperial Beach are saying after visiting this weekend and not being able to get into the ocean. Imperial and Coronado beaches have been closed for weeks, after the county tested the water...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants residents to conserve energy this week as temperatures are expected to rise. So far this year only one conserve alert has been issued by the IID. Robert Schettler with the IID says to be on the safe side,...
SALTON SEA — A California bill proposing to tax lithium production in the state on a per-ton basis is finding both support and opposition in Imperial County as it approaches a vote in the Legislature, possibly this month. At least two companies seeking to extract lithium in the Imperial...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - U.S. aircraft maker Boeing has revealed its new 2022 ecoDemonstrator plane. It's a converted, 20-year-old '777-200-E-R' that will be used for testing new technologies aimed at making air travel more sustainable and safer. The ecoDemonstrator will go through a six-month series of tests on...
On the morning of June 20th, a 57-year-old man who allegedly set multiple haystacks on fire throughout Imperial County, had his preliminary readiness court hearing after getting arrested on April 24 2022.
CALEXICO — A Heber man considered armed and dangerous is being sought by Calexico police for his alleged participation in a June 8 shooting that left one Calexico man dead and another person injured. Manuel Medina Vargas, age undisclosed, is one of three men suspected of taking part in...
