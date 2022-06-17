ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye baker finds sweetness after racist customer exchange

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A suburban Phoenix baker is getting some sweet support after an order was canceled over her race.

Victoria Hernandez, a licensed home baker and owner of Mariah’s Butterfly Bakery, shared texts on social media of a racist exchange with a client.

The client wrote she was canceling her daughter’s birthday cake order because she thought she was patronizing a “fellow American small business.”

“I see by your pictures that you are Mexican. And I can’t support you when there’s other hard working Americans...” the client wrote.

Hernandez, whose business is named after her daughter, told AZFamily.com Thursday that she obliged and didn’t want to meet hate with more hate.

The Mexican American baker says she has been inundated with orders since sharing the remarks. She says all the support expressed online and off has helped.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Child Crisis giving away pool fences

Swimming is top of mind for children in search of fun and a break from the heat. To create awareness and keep children safe around water, Child Crisis Arizona has relaunched the Pool Fence Safety Program in conjunction with Salt River Project and the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. “SRP and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
foxla.com

Hot and crispy? Arizona Wendy's drive-thru assault caused by apparent dissatisfied customer

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in Arizona are looking for a suspect accused of an unusual assault after police say she attacked a fast-food worker with the food she ordered. An unhappy customer who ordered food at a Wendy’s restaurant was not satisfied with her french fries and chicken nuggets. The bag the food comes in guarantees the food to be hot and crispy, but police say she went too far when alerting the restaurant that she wasn't happy with the food.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Memorial held for missing geologist last seen in Buckeye this weekend

PHOENIX — The father of a missing geologist last seen in Buckeye almost one year ago is holding a commemorative event on Saturday to honor him and other missing individuals from Arizona. The event will take place at the State Capitol located near Van Buren Street and 19th Avenue...
AZFamily

Vigil held for victims of double-murder suicide in Phoenix

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Team to study areas burned by...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetness#Azfamily Com#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Mexican#Americans
East Valley Tribune

Ex-Higley teacher arrested on numerous counts

Gilbert Police last week arrested a former Higley High School social studies teacher accused of inappropriate relationships with two underage students. Aaron Dunton, 35, was taken into custody 10 a.m. June 16 following a two-month investigation, police said. He faces four counts of aggravated assault, one count of tampering with a witness, and two counts of contributing to delinquency and dependency.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 17-19

PHOENIX – The Kitt Peak National Observatory and a nearby tribal community in southern Arizona have been evacuated because of an encroaching wildfire, the city of Phoenix has canceled its three July Fourth fireworks events this year, citing supply chain issues and the Phoenix City Council this week approved a plan that has a goal of 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Beat the heat: Keeping critters cool at the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX — You can feel it as soon as you step outside and the wind rushes up around you. It's hot during Arizona summers. It's hot everywhere, and the Phoenix Zoo is no exception. But guests aren't the only ones feeling the heat. As Indu, the zoo's 57-year-old Asian...
PHOENIX, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Police take man involved in long Arizona pursuit into custody

Arizona police took a man into custody after a long pursuit on Friday afternoon. Police say a automobile was blocking a Phoenix-area roadway round 2:30 p.m. native time on Friday. Inside, police discovered an grownup man who gave the impression to be unconscious, together with weapons and what they believed...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy