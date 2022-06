CALLAHAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on the state's decision not to preorder Covid-19 vaccine shots for children, the only state to do so. Those vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are going to be administered to children from 6 months to 5 years old after approval on Saturday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CALLAHAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO