Matt Fitzpatrick has credited his biomechanics coach Sasho Mackenzie for his transformation into one of the longest drivers on tour after the 27-year-old Englishman won the US Open to clinch his first major title. Prior to this season Fitzpatrick had been regarded as a relatively short hitter who relied on his short game and putting to make up lost ground on the muscle men of the PGA Tour. But having been outside the top 100 players last year with an average driving distance of 297 yards, Fitzpatrick is now one of the biggest hitters around and averaged 309 yards this...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO