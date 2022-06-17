I Regret To Inform You The NuFace Trinity Delivers Results

Despite being a self-proclaimed beauty obsessive, I do genuinely try to keep my skin care and makeup minimal (though I’m pretty sure my partner would laugh at that assertion). Sure, I’m devoted to certain oils and my beloved light mask , but generally, I let my creams do the heavy lifting. I’d always been curious about the NuFace Trinity microcurrent device , but balked at the hefty $339 price tag. But when given the chance to test it out I jumped on the offer, and I regret to inform you that it’s absolutely worth it.

Given that I am officially old enough to be worried about my neck, this couldn’t have come at a better time. I have visions of jowls in my not-so-distant future. I also get really puffy from lack of sleep (or too much pet-nat) and am always looking for ways to sculpt and tone my face.

The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but I’ve been using it on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.

The device itself is not unlike a gua sha in that it provides facial and lymphatic massage that, as board-certified dermatologist Emily Wise noted in a previous post about gua sha efficacy, can stimulates blood flow and boost circulation. I’ve always found gua sha to be temporarily effective at reducing puffiness, so I was excited about the possible benefits that might arise from combining that exercise with microcurrent technology.

NuFace recommends using the Trinity device for five minutes a day, five days a week in tandem with their hyaluronic-acid rich priming gel activator﻿ , which helps to ensure that the microcurrent is conducted down to the facial muscle. I watched a few YouTube tutorials and found that not only did they help with figuring out proper technique, but they offered innovative tips as well, like making sure your face is wet when you put on the gel primer so that it lasts longer.

In the weeks that I’ve been using it, I’ve noticed that more is more, both in regards to the length of time used, the intensity level and the amount of gel required.

I find that I need to use A LOT of gel, even with a wet face. I plan to switch to an off-brand gel once I run out of the product that came with my NuFace device. If my face is too dry, the device starts to drag uncomfortably, and I sometimes feel the light thwack of an electrical current passing through my skin. Post-treatment, NuFace recommends letting the primer gel soak into your skin, but I prefer to wash it off since my face is very sensitive and acne-prone.

I use the device at intensity level five for about 10 minutes a day, instead of the recommended five, and have from day one. It may be the result of having a high pain tolerance or years of enduring laser and various skin care treatments, but I didn’t feel anything until I cranked it all the way up.

I’m only a few weeks in, but I am already completely devoted to my NuFace. Not only does the act of using it feel soothing and luxurious, but my skin is loving the combination of microcurrent and massage. Immediately post-use, my skin is glowy, taut and visibly less puffy. I’m especially impressed with how effectively it carves out my jawline and cheekbones, albeit temporarily. However, I have already noticed that cumulative use makes the effects last longer. Consistency is key! Is this going to give me — or anyone else for that matter — a facelift? Absolutely not. But it makes me look awake and fresh in the immediate hours after.

While I haven’t noticed much difference in my crow’s feet or forehead lines, I do think that my nasal-labial folds are looking smoother. I have an especially persistent, deep wrinkle on the left side of my lip that already looks less intense than it did just a few weeks ago.

You can use the NuFace at any time of day or night, but I find myself using it mostly in the evenings; it’s an easy activity to do while watching tv or relaxing. I only deviate from this routine if I want to look especially glowy and taut for a special event, in which case I’ll use it right before getting ready to hit the town.

I would absolutely recommend this device to anyone who is committed to regular usage. Any less and you probably wouldn’t see results to make the hefty financial investment worth it. Not only is it great for your skin and facial muscles, but it’s an easy way to take some time out of the day for self-care. It’s also a really fancy and luxurious gift to self, and who among us doesn’t deserve that?

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Promising reviews from Amazon readers: “This absolutely works but it takes some time. I have had this product for about 5 months now and I waited until now to give the review because I wanted to give this time. I followed the directions closely and started out using it daily. It is a little time consuming so I would wait until the evening when I cleaned my face and then would do a “spa” treatment on my face. This became a routine for me. After a bit of time I reduced from using the product daily to a few times a week. I’ll admit I started to get lazy and forget to do my routine and wasn’t seeing the results I was expecting so I buckled down and started using this more regularly. THEN the results came. I have noticed lifting in my cheeks and around my mouth. This is a big deal for me as I just turned 50 and for the last 3 or 4 years, my mouth started turning into a frown when I wasn’t smiling. The face starts to sag at this age what can I say but there was a huge result around my mouth. So I am loving the results and hope that this continues to work. I can’t say it does the same for my neck. Perhaps the muscles are different here I don’t know but huge difference in my face.” — D. Harris



”LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this little gadget. I’ve been using it for about 2 weeks and definitely see a difference in my skin. The biggest difference is my eyes. They are open and lifted and are not laying on my eyelid. I can actually see my eye shadow. I have gotten botox in the past to lift my eyes (which I actually hate the frozen forehead thing). I think I found a better Botox and cheaper. I do it every morning before I shower and love the results. I use aloe vera as the gel primer that came with it gave me a rash. I think I’m allergic to it. The aloe is a good substitute and jumping in the shower when I’m done is a good way to wash it all off. If I had one complaint it would be the annoying beeping. I like to do it in bed or when watching TV and it’s annoying to anyone else in the room. It would be great if there was a way to turn it off.” — deborah b .



“This device has become a staple in my skin care routine. I really do love it, and I’ve found it to be a worthy investment. There are a few things one should be aware of before purchasing: I have seen advertisements saying that this device can make your face look as if you’ve had a face-lift. If this is the reason why you choose to purchase it, you will be sorely disappointed. The only way to achieve the look of having a face-lift is by actually getting one. This is a facial toning device. It ‘exercises’ the muscles in your face to give it a more toned and contoured look. Toned muscles can make the face appear more lifted, but not on an ‘I got a face-lift’ level. By using the device, along with a skincare regimen using products for aging skin, my skin feels tighter and more supple than it did before using the device.



“It is important to properly use the device in order to see results. I strongly recommend finding a tutorial video to follow. While using a tutorial as an initial guide, you can eventually customize your routine with placements that give you the best results. Using this device is a time commitment. In order to maximize results, you should commit to using the device EVERY DAY for the first 6 weeks, then every other day or at least 3 times per week going forward for maintenance.



“Many people take issue with the cost of the hydrating gel primer. It is possible to substitute it with aloe vera gel, but I really don’t like the way that feels on my face. There is something you can use in order to purchase the primer less often. That something is....water! Spritz some water on your face before applying the primer. This will help keep the primer moist so that the device can easily glide across your skin. There are many tutorials out there that will tell you to apply more primer once the primer you have on becomes dry. DO NOT DO THIS. It is not necessary and you will end up having to buy more primer sooner than you had hoped to. Instead, just spritz more water on your face. It will rehydrate the primer instantly. Simple as that.” — Kristen

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.