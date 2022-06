It was announced on Friday that amid the Wall Street Journal report that Vince McMahon paid a former employee to stay quiet about an affair he had with her that the emperor of sports entertainment was “stepping aside” from his position as CEO until the conclusion of an independent investigation on behalf of the WWE Board of Directors. As I wrote in an article a few days ago, unless the money could be tied directly to funds specifically from the WWE, not Vince’s personal cash then besides the public embarrassment, there wasn’t necessarily anything that would prevent McMahon from continuing to run the company.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO