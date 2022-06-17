ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop announces retirement: 'I could've done more'

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Longtime Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop announced his retirement Friday, wrapping up a legendary career as the Wildcats' coach. McKillop made the announcement moments after Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie revealed the school will retire the jersey of NBA legend Steph Curry.

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Pete Nance provides a lot of lineup flexibility for Hubert Davis

Carolina got hot towards the end of last season when Hubert Davis leaned into the Iron Five and played his starters heavy minutes, famously not subbing any of them during the second half of the Duke game in Cameron. When starters were unavailable, either through injury or horseshit ejections, the balance of the system got thrown off, and UNC suffered.
CAMERON, NC
amateurgolf.com

Poole crowned the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Champion

After four days of stroke play, Kenan Poole of Raleigh, N.C. secured the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship title after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Ryan O’Neil of Waxhaw, N.C. Poole started the week in a four-way tie for first with Davis Womble...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

New bill would not legalize sports betting in North Carolina until Jan. 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina leaders will discuss bills that could legalize online sports betting in the state as early as 2023. The House Judiciary 1 Committee will hear two sports gambling bills Tuesday that work in tandem to legalize sports betting online and on mobile devices across North Carolina. Senate Bill 688 passed a divided Senate last year. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 38, an unrelated bill that also passed last year, will be removed and changed to a sports gambling bill Tuesday, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced Monday. Cooper, who is vaccinated, said he was feeling fine with minor symptoms. "I'm feeling fine and thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a video message on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'An extraordinary journey': Charlotte artist goes from working in secret to being a Lego designer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte artist recently got his dream job thanks to a nonprofit that recognizes artists' work in the Queen City through public displays and signage. ArtPop works to promote artists in Charlotte and has helped hundreds earn hundreds of thousands of dollars along the way. You've probably seen their billboards along Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and other highways in the Charlotte metro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CMS paid $12,000 for outside lawyer to investigate former Superintendent Winston

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board paid $12,000 for an outside lawyer's report on former Superintendent Earnest Winston's performance, a recently released bill shows. This spring, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board hired Asheville lawyer K. Dean Shatley to investigate concerns about Winston’s performance. Shatley’s report, released when the board fired Winston in April, documented mistakes and flawed decisions. But Shatley found no clear breaches of Winston’s contract that would have allowed the board to fire him without severance pay.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Axios Charlotte

Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25

It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Axios Charlotte

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K

A recent TikTok went viral about a realtor’s client being outbid on a Plaza Midwood home by more than a hundred thousand dollars. This house was listed in our hot homes feature a few weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000. Why it matters: Houses in Charlotte already are listed at stunningly high price points, but […] The post Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing woman last seen in Statesville found safe

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing woman last seen in Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the woman was located safe and reunited with her family. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mary J. Blige Brings Good Morning Gorgeous Tour To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, September 21st. Tickets to see Mary J. Blige will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17th at 10...
CHARLOTTE, NC

