Black Eyed Peas Drop Intergalactic ‘Don’t You Worry’ Single & Video With Shakira, David Guetta: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

Were you starting to miss the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira ? Don’t you worry, they’ve got a brand new song and music video out now with David Guetta called “Don’t You Worry,” a feel good, space-themed summer anthem.

The new music video finds the three rap stars behind BEP — will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo — playing aliens who come in peace to Shakira’s home planet, where the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer leads the charge in greeting and communicating with the extraterrestrial newcomers.

“Don’t you worry, don’t you worry about a thing,” the quartet sings, with Shakira later transforming into a silver alien being and beaming herself and the Black Eyed Peas into a pyramid-shaped space ship. “Everything’s gonna be alright.”

The new song is the band’s second time collaborating with Shakira, following their 2020 single “Girl Like Me” which peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Guetta, who makes a small cameo in the music video, has been working with the Peas for more than a decade, known in particular for his production on the group’s smash hit “I Gotta Feeling” — something that explains why the razor-edged synth melody in “Don’t You Worry” sounds so familiar.

BEP, whose ninth studio album is expected to be announced soon, shared part of the video on their Instagram , writing, “LOVE to all the talented creatives involved and to our fans for your infinite support” as well as commenting: “Anyone agrees this has got ‘I Gotta Feeling’ vibe to it?? @davidguetta.”

Watch the intergalactic music video for “Don’t You Worry” below.

Billboard

RIP Lead Singles: Why Hip-Hop Titans Are Dropping Full Albums All at Once

Future’s “Wait For U” has quickly become one of the year’s biggest hits, as the Drake– and Tems-featuring R&B track logs another frame in this week’s Hot 100 top five. And an integral part of the song’s success — like many other recent hits in the genre — is that fans helped choose it.
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Drake‘s surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 17) on Billboard, choosing the Toronto rapper’s seventh studio album as their favorite new music release of the past week. Honestly, Nevermind brought in 43% of the vote, beating out new music by Chlöe Bailey (“Surprise”), John Legend featuring Muni Long (“Honey”), FKA Twigs (“Killer”), and Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze (“U-Digg”). For his latest full-length project, Drake went against his usually well-calculated ways to announced Honestly, Nevermind just mere hours before it...
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Erica Banks, Whitney, beabadoobee & More

Click here to read the full article. Searching for some inspiration to help you take on another work week? We got you covered with this week’s 10 Cool New Pop Songs playlist, which features new tracks from artists like Erica Banks, Whitney, beabadoobee and more. Slide any of these gems into your personal playlist to get energized to take on the week — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Michelle, “Fool 4 You” This March, New York-based collective MICHELLE released its second album After Dinner We Talk Dreams; Last week, the sextet fed fans another round...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Decoy at Coachella: ‘Nobody Ever Knew It Wasn’t Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish is willing to do whatever it takes to have some privacy, if only for a day. The “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed during her Tuesday (June 21) appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show that she used one of her backup dancers as a decoy while attending Coachella this year. Speaking about her body double, Eilish told Wilkinson, “At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her...
CELEBRITIES
