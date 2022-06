At approximately 7:30 a.m. June 6, 2022, agents of the Drew County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Collins. At the residence, the home owner Terrell K. Hackney Jr., 52, and Amanda S. Hoover, 40, were placed under arrest. During the search, agents discovered a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three firearms. Terrell K. Hackney Jr. was taken before Circuit Judge Laurie Bridewell on June 7 for a first appearance.

COLLINS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO