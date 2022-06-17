ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson College head coach Bob McKillop retiring after leading men’s basketball program for 33 years

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bob McKillop who led Davidson College to 23 conference championships, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, and over 600 wins, is retiring after 33 seasons as head coach of the men’s basketball program, the college announced on Friday afternoon.

A Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nominee, McKillop, 71, is the most successful coach in school and league history and concludes his illustrious career ranked 54th on the NCAA Division I wins list with 634 victories.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Davidson College said McKillop led the Wildcats to their second-most wins in a single season, going 27-7 overall, which included a program-best 15-3 mark in Atlantic 10 play.

In addition to earning his 11th (9 – SoCon, 2 – A-10) Conference Coach of the Year honor, McKillop’s final campaign was capped by the school’s second NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

In all, McKillop-coached teams reached postseason play 19 times — the NCAA Tournament in 1998, 2002, 2006-08, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2022, the NIT in 1994, 1996, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021, and the CBI in 2011.

For 22 years, Davidson College said McKillop’s teams competed in the Southern Conference where they put together one of the most remarkable runs in league history.

From 1992-2014, Davidson won 447 games, including a 278-88 record against league competition, making McKillop the most decorated coach in the conference’s 100-year existence.

