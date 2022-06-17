ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extremely low tides expose northwest wildlife. This is what Whatcom photographers saw

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
 4 days ago

A wobble in the moon’s orbit brought extremely low tides to Washington earlier this week, exposing tide pools and wildlife along Bellingham’s coast.

Low tides at this time of year typically hover around -2 to -3 feet, anything below which is considered “extreme,” said Casey Cook, facility coordinator at Port of Bellingham’s Marine Life Center, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald .

Wednesday’s low tide in Bellingham was predicted to be -3.71 feet, and Thursday’s low tide was a predicted -3.56 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

For those looking to explore the low tides, a beach discovery day will be held on Saturday, June 18, at Semiahmoo Park.

The free event will include beach tours, exhibits and a scavenger hunt. Naturalists will also be at the beach to teach visitors about the tides, wildlife and answer questions.

The low tide beach tour event will be from 1-5 p.m. at Semiahmoo Park , located in Blaine at 9261 Semiahmoo Parkway.

Here are a few photos that local photographers captured during the low tides earlier this week:

Did you get great low tide images you’re like to share? Please use this form to share.

Here are some of the images readers sent in:

Sea stars are revealed by extremely low tides Thursday, June 16, at Teddy Bear Cove south of Bellingham. Gary Heard/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Extremely low tides reveal shore life Thursday, June 16, at Teddy Bear Cove south of Bellingham. Gary Heard/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Extremely low tides reveal shore life Thursday, June 16, on the south side of Teddy Bear Cove south of Bellingham. Gary Heard/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

