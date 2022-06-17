10 artists competing at 2022 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic in New Hampshire

“Living in Berlin,” notes veteran-turned-restaurateur Adam Hammil, “can feel like you’re living in exile.” The former Coast Guard chef embraced the perception of Berlin — that it’s the “forgotten stepchild of New Hampshire,” he says — by naming his restaurant Exile Burrito. The fusion menu includes burgers, sandwiches and “ugly fries” doused in queso, sautéed onions and their Exile sauce (you can add beef to the mix as well), but the highlight is the design-your-own-burrito section. It’s got the usual suspects — carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas — plus some more unexpected choices, such as cauliflower rice, Mexican quinoa and the option to substitute rice and beans with tater tots (the same goes for the fries). So next time you’re exploring the Great North Woods, make sure to fuel up in Berlin.

