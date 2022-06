It was an unexpected turn of events on Thursday night when Drake announced that he was releasing a new album. The majority of folks were hoping that it would be better than Certified Lover Boy but it turns out that Honestly, Nevermindis a stark departure from what he's delivered in the past 10 years of his career. Some aren't as enthusiastic about his foray into the dance world while others have declared it to be his best project to date.

