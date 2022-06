FIRST DAY OF SUMMER: Today is the summer solstice which marks the first day of astronomical summer. Meteorological summer began on June 1st, but today is the longest day of the year and the day most recognize as the official start to summer. It will certainly feel like summer today. Another hot day is on tap for Alabama thanks to high pressure in control of our weather. Highs will reach the mid-upper 90s under a sunny sky. Heat index values are projected to stay below heat advisory criteria, but it will still feel hot! This evening is clear and calm will lows falling into the 70s by early tomorrow morning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO