Florida State

Child vaccine orders available in Florida, Ron DeSantis admin denies White House’s ‘false’ reversal story

By Renzo Downey
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The state of Florida intentionally missed multiple deadlines to order vaccines to protect its youngest kids.'. Officials in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration are saying a report that Florida is reversing course, now allowing health care providers to order COVID-19 vaccines for young children, is false and disinformation. However, providers can now...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 50

keith
4d ago

We’re not reversing direction but we’re reversing direction but we’re not. We’re going this way which is opposite of the direction we were going but not. 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(2)
10
BetterMan
4d ago

Desantis, please stop complaining about the present Administration , if you are so independent (succession) , for the Island of Florida , no one is trying to buy a handshake , this Administration is offering folks a chance to live , unlike yourself. So since you have not announced Florida has succeeded the Union of The United States of America , by ignoring The United States Constitution and it's Laws.Don't ask for any help from this United States of America Government

Reply(2)
12
Brad Fisher
4d ago

The governor Ron DeSantis, the Taliban leader everybody's calling him did say this and now he's retracting typical Taliban

Reply(2)
18
