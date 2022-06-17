Child vaccine orders available in Florida, Ron DeSantis admin denies White House’s ‘false’ reversal story
By Renzo Downey
floridapolitics.com
4 days ago
'The state of Florida intentionally missed multiple deadlines to order vaccines to protect its youngest kids.'. Officials in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration are saying a report that Florida is reversing course, now allowing health care providers to order COVID-19 vaccines for young children, is false and disinformation. However, providers can now...
Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor, i‘s engaged to be married to Chelsea Grimes, a mother of six children and a medical sonographer from Minneapolis, whom he calls “a beautiful person, internally and externally,” and “the sweetest, nicest person I’ve ever met besides my own mother.”
Gov. Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.
Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his state's decision not to preorder Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old ahead of federal vaccine regulators' long-awaited, expected authorization.
A recent poll of voters published on May 24 has suggested that if Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis were to be the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election, he would lose if running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
On June 15, the controversial and outspoken technology entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX - Elon Musk - was asked on Twitter who he was leaning towards voting for in the 2024 presidential election. His answer? Ron DeSantis.
Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
Florida is one of the least affordable states in the U.S., and, now, Miami is one of the most expensive places to live a lavish lifestyle in the world!. It is a bit ironic that the most affordable flights nationally come from Florida airports, so it's cheap to get out of town.
Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
Tropical Storm Agatha, which has been projected to become a hurricane, may potentially hit Florida and its surrounding region on the Gulf Coast of the United States next week. Currently traversing the eastern Pacific Ocean, Agatha is heading towards the southern coast of Mexico. If Agatha hits Florida or the...
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.
Governor Ron DeSantis on June 15Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. At the end of December 2021, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to reinstate Florida's State Guard - a private civilian military force of up to 400 volunteers that would sit under his control and which would be funded to the tune of $3.5 million.
