Three new snippets from Led Zeppelin‘s 1971 show in Vancouver, Canada have emerged online after a user unearthed them from an old collection. Two clips each less than 2 minutes long from Whole Lotta Love were posted on Led Zeppelin’s fan forums by a user going by the handle Spindle on 15 June, having previously taken a two-year hiatus from sharing a clip from the start of Rock & Roll in 2020. One particular highlight shows the band performing Boogie Mama as part of a medley sequence during Whole Lotta Love, which Spindle says was the encore of the show.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO