Democrat DeJear to run with county auditor Eric Van Lancker
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced she has chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate. DeJear says Friday she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.” Van Lancker is a four-term county auditor who last week lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state by more than 40 percentage point to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. Van Lancker says his priorities include defending voting rights, improving education, prioritizing housing, increasing broadband and protecting healthcare.
