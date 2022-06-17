ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat DeJear to run with county auditor Eric Van Lancker

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Deidre DeJear announced she has chosen an eastern Iowa county auditor as her running mate. DeJear says Friday she chose Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her lieutenant governor candidate because he is “not only a true defender of democracy but also he understands the growing challenges facing small communities across the state.” Van Lancker is a four-term county auditor who last week lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state by more than 40 percentage point to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. Van Lancker says his priorities include defending voting rights, improving education, prioritizing housing, increasing broadband and protecting healthcare.

Iowa’s Largest Food Pantry Sees Demand Rocket 68% From Last Year’s High

(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
DES MOINES, IA
