It took weeks to identify a woman struck fatally by an ambulance while crossing Plank Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday finally identified the woman, who authorities said was crossing Plank Road near Mohican Street after dark on May 19 when an East Baton Rouge EMS ambulance hit her. A digitized sketch of the woman's face circulated on Monday resulted in her family visiting the coroner's office and identifying her as 20-year-old Kiyana Baskin, the office said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO