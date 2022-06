So Phil Mickelson, at the age of 52, chooses a guaranteed $200 million payday to sign with the new LIV league — and he is treated like Aldrich Ames. Fellow players have questioned or criticized the move. The media and social media reacted as if Mickelson’s LIV jump were a personal affront or as if loyalty to the PGA Tour was akin to patriotism. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspended the LIV players and said it was an “unfortunate week that was created by some unfortunate decisions.” Hours and hours of commentary have been devoted to the subject.

