'To Know Her Was To Love Her:' Devoted Trenton Mom Of 4 Dies Suddenly, 32

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Support is on the rise for the family of Brooke Nicole Black-Taylor, a devoted Trenton mother of four who died suddenly on Friday, June 10 at the age of 32. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for the family of Brooke Nicole Black-Taylor, a devoted Trenton mother of four who died suddenly on Friday, June 10 at the age of 32.

Born and raised in Trenton, Brooke graduated from Daylight Twilight High School in 2008 and worked at the Trenton Board of Education and First Transit as a transportation driver, her obituary says.

Brooke loved spending time with her many friends and family members. She was known for her bright and vivacious smile and for being a rock-solid support system for her sisters, her memorial says.

“Her kindness was always at the forefront and she would always put others before herself,” reads her obituary. “She did not mind telling you like it was, but to know her was to love her.”

Above all, Brooke was remembered as a dedicated mother to her four loving daughters, Jayla, Deniyah Jaziyah, and Jamiyah.

In addition to her daughters, Brooke is survived by her husband, Deshaun Reshod Black-Taylor; godson, Quincy N. Torres, Jr.; three sisters, Shondayah Pegram (Lawrence McCrae), Meloney Pegram (Lamont Spencer), and Tracey Little (Rodney); two nephews, Zaquan Pegram (Lala) and Sincere McCrae (Tatiana); niece, Brazil McCrae; cousin, Sonny Boy; two aunts, Harriett Pegram and Christian Starks, as well as numerous other family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $1,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Brooke’s funeral expenses.

“As a family this has devastated all of us,” reads the fundraiser.

“Her husband and daughters are struggling to cope with the loss of their wife and mother.”

Brooke’s funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Eggerts Crossing in Lawrenceville on Monday, June 20.

“She was a great wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and best friend,” the fundraiser says. “She worked hard for her family.”

