ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mount Everest Base Camp is moving

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

The Nepalese government has announced plans to move Everest Base Camp further down the mountain due to global warming. Nepal’s Base Camp, which was established by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953, currently sits on the Khumbu glacier. That glacier is melting rapidly, thanks to rising global temperatures and the sheer number of climbers on the mountain each year, making it increasingly unsafe.

The Khumbu glacier is the highest glacier in the world and until recently, formed an incredibly slow-moving frozen river that flows down the west face of the world’s biggest mountain at the rate of about three feet per day. However, back in 2015, The Smithsonian reported that it was "melting faster than ever, forming lakes as long as several football fields" and speculating that it might entirely vanish by the end of the century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSwj6_0gEC0e8200

The Khumbu Glacier is melting faster than ever, forming lakes as long as several football fields (Image credit: Boy_Anupong)

According to the BBC , even though most of the glacier is covered by rocky debris that has fallen down the mountain, surrounding ice cliffs are melting which is causing more dangerous rock falls  than ever, melt water and – perhaps most alarmingly – massive crevasses which appear overnight while expeditions are sleeping.

In addition to rising global temperatures caused by carbon emissions, the committee recommending the move found that the growing number of people at Base Camp – reported to be around 1500 people every year – was adding to the problem by contributing about 4,000 liters of urine to the area each day, in addition to the heat from gas camping stoves used for cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhPKn_0gEC0e8200

In addition to rising global temperatures, the committee recommending the move found that the growing number of people at Base Camp was adding to the problem (Image credit: Frank Bienewald / Contributor)

On the recommendations of a government-appointed committee, the new Base Camp is to be established at a yet-to-be-determined location further down the mountain, off the glacier, potentially as soon as 2024.

What does all this mean for potential Everest trekkers? Well, a longer trek from Base Camp to Camp 1 for starters, which is already almost four miles across treacherous frozen terrain. The current Base Camp sits at 17,598ft above sea level, and to get it to stable ground, it needs to move between 650 and 1300ft lower. The good news is that Everest hopefuls will be sleeping in safer conditions, and the move will help prolong the life of the precious Khumbu glacier.

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

A Secret Polar Bear Population Has Been Found in an 'Impossible' Location

A secret population of polar bears in Greenland has been discovered in a seemingly impossible habitat – one that, for most of the year, lacks the floating platforms of sea ice the beasts use to hunt. The unusual group, which scientists previously thought was part of another nearby population, has been hiding in plain sight for hundreds of years.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet the family! 390 million-year-old fish-like creature unearthed in Scotland is revealed to be one of the earliest ancestors of four-limbed animals - including HUMANS

A 390 million-year-old, fish-like creature with four limbs is probably not who you'd expect to find in your family tree. But a new study has shown that the creature, called Palaeospondylus gunni, could be one of our earliest ancestors. Fossils of the eel-like creature are abundant in Caithness, Scotland, having...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmund Hillary
Person
Tenzing Norgay
CBS News

A fossil hunter found bones on the Isle of Wight before he died. He likely discovered Europe's "largest predatory dinosaur."

A giant crocodile-faced dinosaur discovered on the Isle of Wight by one of Britain's best fossil hunters was probably the largest predator ever to stalk Europe, scientists said on Thursday. Most of the bones of the two-legged spinosaurid were found by the late local collector Nick Chase, who dedicated his life to combing the beaches of the island on England's southern coast for dinosaur remains.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Falls#Smithsonian#Khumbu Glacier#Nepalese#Base Camp
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
Advnture

Advnture

4
Followers
166
Post
117
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy