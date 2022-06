Sharon (Blackburn) Veach, 86 of Minford passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Portsmouth on June 7, 1936 to the late York and Wilba (Chandler) Blackburn. A devoted daughter, wife, and mother, Sharon was loved and will be missed very much by those who knew her.

