Susie Burress, age 47, of Caryville

Geraldine Snow, age 83 of Heiskell, TN passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 29, 1939 in LaFollette, TN to the late Delmar Clyde and Mable Hatmaker Reed. She was a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Snow, daughters, Donna Cook and Mary Jane Snow, brother, Gary Reed and sisters, Brenda Reed and Linda Reed Woods.

HEISKELL, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO