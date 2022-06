Common Market is heading to Durham this fall to open its fifth location. What’s happening: The beloved Charlotte bodega is branching out to the Triangle, planting its flag at 1821 Green Street in Durham, just off 9th Street. Hood Architecture oversaw the renovation of the 5,000-square-foot space. Context: Common Market, which opened in 2002, has three […] The post Beloved Charlotte bodega “Common Market” expands to Durham appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO