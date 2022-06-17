ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot during Parkland robbery while young daughter was in car turns tables on gunman

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tj1Q_0gEByvrD00

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man who had his young daughter in the car when he was shot during a robbery was able to take control of one of the suspects, even though he had been shot.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 500 block of 128th Street South in Parkland at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, when a man and a teenage girl tried to rob him while his daughter was sitting in the back seat, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the suspects shot the victim, and a struggle then began between the victim and the gunman. A neighbor, Kevin Lipsey, saw what was happening and came to the victim’s aid.

“I was like, what do you need? He was like, ‘I need help, get the gun,’ so I grabbed the gun and ran it over to the neighbor’s porch,” Lipsey said.

That weapon, just two feet from the fight, was an AK-47.

“Full clip, it was loaded and I’m like, wow,” Lipsey said.

Police were called and deputies said when they arrived, the victim was holding the man who had tried to rob him on the ground.

The victim told the deputies the girl had a gun. When deputies commanded her to show them her hands, she pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

When she was ordered to drop the weapon, she did so. Deputies then took the girl and the man into custody.

Lipsey, a former combat medic, grabbed a medical kit and helped the victim until medics arrived.

The victim’s daughter was not hurt.

The man in the robbery was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery. The teenage girl was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for investigation of first-degree robbery and assault on a police officer.

Pierce County deputies say Lipsey’s quick action to grab the AK-47 was heroic.

“We honestly wouldn’t tell anybody to go do that,” Sgt. Darren Moss said, “but what he did probably saved somebody’s life.”

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

Bidens Diaper
3d ago

Need to arm and protect ourselves because our society allows criminals to continue their crime spree with catch and release programs. Criminals have become emboldened because judges and prosecutors allow them to freely commit crimes. People blame guns, but reality it’s judges and prosecutors responsibility

Reply(1)
27
Annie Hendricks
3d ago

In most cases that involve officers shooting a suspect, it’s because they don’t follow basic commands. Stop, freeze, put your hands up, drop the weapon. It’s pretty simple… if you don’t agree, you can work out the details later.

Reply
13
Carl
2d ago

KIRO7 is sad because the two criminals were caught...of course will blame law abide citizens gun owners..and white people for that...and probably will set a GoFraudMe account to pay for their bail of $25.00 established by a liberal judge.

Reply
6
Related
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested for allegedly firing gun into Olympia homeless encampment

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police arrested a person suspected of firing a gun into a local homeless encampment referred to as ‘The Jungle.’. Authorities say a person fired seven gunshots into the encampment Monday evening, located between Martin Way and Pacific Ave, before running off. Police tracked the suspect...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting near Wallingford playground leaves 2 dead

SEATTLE — Two people are dead after a shooting in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting that had left at least one person injured. When a KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the crime...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Parkland
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Johnny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found in Skyway area of King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Reports about the body were received at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police in Des Moines said the death may have been related to an incident in that city. At...
KING COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington man recovering after he was shot in mouth by armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Washington man is recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers on Friday. According to KIRO, Matthew Phillips was getting ready to take his daughter, Bailey, 3, to daycare when he said a man with an AR-15-like rifle came up come from behind an RV. Phillips said the man allegedly held the rifle to the back window where Bailey was sitting and asked for money. The man then made his way to the driver’s side of the truck and Phillips quickly was able to get the rifle away from him.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army Soldier fatally shot

An active-duty soldier from Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) was fatally shot on Saturday in Parkland, Wash., police said. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of 112th Street S in Parkland just after 6 p.m. At the scene, deputies discovered U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, 22, with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid, but were unable to save him.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland father, neighbors stand up to armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland father is out of the hospital after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers Friday morning. Matthew Phillips was on his way to take his daughter, Bailey, to day care. He said a man with an AR-15 style rifle came from behind an RV and held a rifle to the back window of the truck where his daughter was sitting. He said the man asked for money. Once the man went to the driver’s side of the truck, Phillips said he was able to get the rifle away from the guy. But things progressed quickly.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teen loses hand while playing with fireworks

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his other hand while reportedly playing with fireworks, South King Fire said Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 33900 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Federal Way. A firework blew up in the teen’s hand.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Issaquah man wakes up, finds burglar inside his room

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - It was just after 6 a.m. when Kellen McKinney woke-up inside his Issaquah home, he didn’t recognize the woman that was rummaging through items on his desk so he groggily said, ‘Hello?’. The woman didn’t sprint downstairs, instead she responded and walked down the steps...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy