Manoah shows all-star stats so far this season

Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have another unique feature that locals and visitors to the area and state may want to consider. This one is family friendly and a quick trip a county away just off Interstate 79 at the Kingmont exit in Marion County As always, due to the pandemic, it is prudent to call the establishment before heading out to see hours of operations, and any other guidelines or issues that may be involved. Photos used with this story are from DJ's 50's & 60's Diner Facebook Page.

1 DAY AGO