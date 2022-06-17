ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Air OTA software update leaves car temporarily inoperable

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a recent over-the-air (OTA) software update, which seemed to struggle to initiate, a Lucid Air owner received a warning message that the update had failed and the car may not be drivable. The warning message appeared to be on target, as the car was clearly dead. While getting...

